Mick Mulvaney: Democrats will 'never' get to see Donald Trump's tax returns

Mick Mulvaney Pics/AFP

Democrats will "never" see President Donald Trump's tax returns, said White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, as a new front opened in the confrontation between the administration and Congress.

Mulvaney accused Democrats of engaging in a "political stunt" and wanting "attention" after the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Richard Neal, asked the IRS to provide six years of Trump's personal tax returns and the returns for some of his businesses.

"That is not going to happen and they know it," Mulvaney told "Fox News on Sunday." Asked whether he believed Democrats would ever get to view the president's returns, Mulvaney replied: "Oh no, never. Nor should they." Mulvaney tried to cast the issue of the president's taxes as old news, saying it was "already litigated during the election" and the American people "elected him anyway." Trump has said he won't release the information because he is under audit. IRS officials have said taxpayers under audit are free to release their returns.

US Homeland Security chief quits

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the departure of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, underscoring his intent to toughen immigration policy amid a surge in illegal crossings along the southern border. During her 18 months at the helm of the powerful agency, she became synonymous with the controversial practice of separating children from their parents, making her a frequent target of progressive groups and the Democratic opposition who repeatedly called on her to resign.

