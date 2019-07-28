Mick Schumacher thrills crowd in father Michael's Ferrari

other-sports

Mick, son of the seven-time world champion said it felt like "torture" as he waited to emerge from the pit-lane

Michael Schumacher's son Mick drives his dad's Ferrari. Pic /AFP

Hockenheim (Germany): Mick Schumacher completed an emotional three-lap demonstration run in his father Michael's championship-winning Ferrari F2004 car on Saturday before qualifying at the German Grand Prix.

Mick, 20, son of the seven-time world champion said it felt like "torture" as he waited to emerge from the pit-lane in front of a big crowd at the Hockenheim circuit.



Now a Formula Two driver, Schumacher wore a helmet that paid tribute to his father's career as he drove the car that carried his father to 13 victories and the drivers' title in 2004. "I just wanted to go out and I just wanted to drive," he said.

"Obviously, having to wait, even in front of the pit exit, was more like torture. I never lost a smile. It was really cool."

