Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sister remembers him as much loved brother and uncle

international

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died on Monday. He never married and had no children

Paul Allen. Pic/AFP

Paul Allen, who founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in the 1970s and later went on to become an investor, philanthropist and sports team owner, has died after his latest battle with cancer at age 65.

"My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend," Allen's sister Jody said in a statement announcing his death.

Allen died on Monday. He never married and had no children. He was a high school classmate of Gates in Seattle, and later, while working as a computer programmer, persuaded his friend to drop out of Harvard to create Microsoft, which became the world's most valuable company in the 1990s. A "heartbroken" Gates remembered Allen as "one of my oldest and dearest friends." "Personal computing would not have existed without him," Gates added. Allen had left Microsoft by 1983 for health reasons but held on to shares.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever