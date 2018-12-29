Microsoft, Taiwan AI Labs collaborate for genetic analysis

Dec 29, 2018, 21:00 IST | IANS

The platform uses AI to process, analyse and draw inferences from vast amounts of medical and genetic data provided by patients and hospitals, MSPoweruser.com reported late on Friday

Microsoft and Taiwan AI Labs have collaborated and unveiled TaiGenomics -- an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based genetic analysis platform -- using Microsoft Azure Cloud computing and storage capabilities.

The tech giant noted that TaiGenomics could decrease human error by helping the doctors to predict diseases efficiently.

"The platform also uses a model known as precision medicine which is a medical model that provides customised healthcare and treatments. The model uses a patient's genetic analysis and relies heavily on technology such as the AI and Machine Learning (ML) algorithm," the report added.

Ethan Tu, a founder of Taiwan AI Labs, said that TaiGenomics can help the nation to build a world-class ecology for the precision medicine industry, according to the Taiwan News.

As part of the partnership, Taiwan AI Labs would also use Microsoft Azure to store huge quantities of processed genetic data.

