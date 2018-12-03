Microsoft to host its 1st 'Education Days' in India

science-technology

In an attempt to showcase innovation and exchange of ideas to transform the focus of education on artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft India is set to host the first "Education Days 2018".

The two-day event starting Tuesday in this Haryana city will bring together students, over 220 educators and Microsoft partners under one roof to showcase their work and innovation.

It would facilitate an exchange of ideas to revamp the educational landscape through technology.

Interactive sessions are planned for Microsoft Innovative Educators; an Education Transformation Framework (ETF) workshop is designed for policymakers and education leaders to help education leadership and school principals transform education in their institutions.

It will also hold an educators' exhibition on innovation, where 120 teachers from across India will showcase innovative work executed in their schools focusing on AI, gamification, personalisation, localisation and collaboration.

