Microsoft unveils blush coloured 'Surface Laptop 2' in China

Oct 15, 2018, 18:33 IST | IANS

The company launched the device with a black-finish in New York globally on October 2

Microsoft on Monday unveiled a blush coloured "Surface Laptop 2" only for the Chinese market.

"Excited to be in Beijing today to share our newest products in China. Especially 'Surface Laptop 2' in blush colour. A finish developed exclusively for China," tweeted Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft.

The Surface Laptop 2 offers a premium design, PixelSense Touch Display, and best-in-class keyboard and trackpad, without sacrificing the 14.5 hours of battery life.

Priced at $999, Surface Laptop 2 comes with 8th Gen Intel processor.

Refreshing its Surface laptop line-up, Microsoft in a New York event announced four new products -- Surface Pro 6, Surface Studio 2, Surface Laptop 2 and first-ever Surface Headphones -- along with new innovations in Windows and Office 365.

