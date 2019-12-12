mid-day Audience Poll 2019: Vote for your favourite Bollywood films and stars

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's time again to pick your favourite films and stars of the year. mid-day.com has announced its audience poll that will let you pick the movies you loved and the stars who impressed you in 2019. Be it Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy or Hrithik Roshan in War, it's up to you to decide who gets to win the title of "Best" this year!

Of course, there were many films and actors who didn't make it to our list but did extremely well in their own right, but alas, we could only include 10 -- the cream of the crop. So, put your thinking caps on and get ready to vote for the best of 2019!

Best Film

Best Actor

Best Actress

Breakthrough star

Stay tuned to find out if the films and actors you rooted for win this poll!