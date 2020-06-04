mid-day bags four prestigious awards at INMA and Talenttrack

Mid-day added a feather to its cap by winning three trophies at the INMA Global Media Awards and one trophy at the Talenttrack Awards. Sunday mid-day bagged three awards including 'Best use of Audio', 'Best Idea to encourage Print Readership or Engagement' and 'Best use of Print' at the INMA awards. Popular entertainment talk show 'Sit with Hitlist' won the Best Digital Content - Talk Show trophy in the 4th edition of Talenttrack Awards.

