mid-day director Shailesh Gupta elected INS president

Shailesh Gupta, Director, Jagran Prakashan Ltd., and mid-day Multimedia Ltd., was elected President of The Indian Newspaper Society for the year 2019-20 at its 80th Annual General Meeting held in Bengaluru. He succeeds Jayant Mammen Mathew of Malayala Manorama.

Founded in 1939, the Indian Newspaper Society is the central organisation that promotes and safeguards the business interests of its member publications. Among other functions, it also sets rules, regulations and bye-laws to govern the conduct of its members in accordance with the decisions of the Society.

In 2004-05, Shailesh Gupta was elected the youngest member of the Managing Committee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation. In 2012-13, he was Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulation. He has also been conferred with the Most Talented CMO of India award by the World Marketing Congress in 2014. He was conferred the Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year award by Rotary Club, India, and is the recipient of the Excellence Award for Communication and Mass Entertainment by the Merchants' Chamber of UP.

