mid day editorial: A metro's streets cannot be without light

opinion

Work on installing 115 street lights at five locations that had never been lit before, has already started, putting the 'festival of lights' literally into Diwali for the locals

The Festival of Lights promises to set aglow five areas of suburban Mumbai that have so far been shrouded in darkness. Work on installing 115 street lights at five locations that had never been lit before, has already started, putting the 'festival of lights' literally into Diwali for the locals.

The spots have been identified as BKC, Jogeshwari, and three others, one each in Charkop, Bhayander and Chembur. Mumbaikars are justifiably proud of the streetlights in their city, they are certainly better than several metros across the country, ensuring safety and visibility in a city that never sleeps.

We need to ensure that this pride continues. Roads have to be well-lit for a variety of reasons, safety of course, being prime among them. Of late, unfortunately there have been a rash of reports with residents complaining about lack of lights at certain places. This is especially true of skywalks, many of which are plunged into darkness and do pose a safety hazard to commuters negotiating the space.

Our footpaths and roads are not in the best condition either. Loose paver blocks, broken railings, depressions, uneven surfaces are all treacherous to walk on, and less light or dark patches compound that danger.

This is a time when the entire city is being brought under CCTV surveillance. Even residential societies have realised the value of CCTVs, and cameras are being installed in most new age high-rises.

When we have moved a step ahead to CCTVs, trying to be in sync with cities across the world, poorly lit streets take us back to the dark ages – both literally and metaphorically. Citizens pay humongous taxes for such amenities – safe, bright lighting so that visibility is ensured. Bring on the bright lights, Mumbai.

