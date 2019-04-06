mid day editorial: A stall can't stand in the way of development

opinion

While pillars have come up on either side of the railway tracks for a new bridge, work on it has come to a standstill

Since 2011, after a level-crossing gate was shut down, Vikhroli residents have been eagerly awaiting a bridge to bring back much-needed east-west connectivity. While pillars have come up on either side of the railway tracks for a new bridge, work on it has come to a standstill. Not for some earthshaking reason but a zhunka-bhakar stall is standing in the way. Locals and church authorities have threatened to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as the absence of a bridge is causing inconvenience to school students and residents, a front page report said in this paper.

The bridge, being built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, was expected to improve the traffic situation and offer better east-west connectivity. Currently, Vikhroli residents have to take a detour to Ghatkopar or Kanjurmarg to travel either way. The stall though stands adamantly in the way, allegedly because of political connections. This wait is causing hardship to commuters. Different departments are also playing passing the parcel when it comes to who will clear the land and start work on this bridge so it becomes functional soon.

It needs will and determination to take the problem by the scruff, attempt to plan and execute a solution. Across the city, we have seen illegal structures, stalls, homes, huts, chawls, or whatever, come up and take root at a spot. They become a hindrance to the public, either stalling the opening of a utility, or some other convenience. It is immensely difficult for the ordinary person to weed it out as they then either thrive under political patronage, or local thugs give them protection or they simply get some kind of regularisation.

Fortunately, the local ward office and bridges department paid congnisance to this paper's report and got the illegal stall demolished on Friday, paving the way for the bridge.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates