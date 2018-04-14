mid day editorial: Add some wisdom to shed those kilos

Given the huge accent on slim-is-in-stout-is-out, we are not surprised at the traction and responses generated by the recent front page report on a 57-year-old senior inspector losing 36 kgs over 14 months

Given the huge accent on slim-is-in-stout-is-out, we are not surprised at the traction and responses generated by the recent front page report on a 57-year-old senior inspector losing 36 kgs over 14 months. The inspector did this the old fashioned way — plain, hard sweat, with exercise and diet. He set an example for his peers and juniors in the force in the battle of the bulge.

This inspector set 90 minutes aside from his hectic schedule daily to walk five kilometres, and the result is there for all to see. He doesn't have diabetes or blood pressure or any other ailment.

His example should be inspiring, but also teach us a lesson in this quick fix age. Do not fall for fads and gimmicks that promise you quick and easy weight loss. Do not pump in money for sham schemes that promise you weight loss and allow you to eat anything and everything. It just does not happen that way. One has to lose weight by working hard and most importantly watching what you eat. The old fashioned mantra is still the safest and the best. You cannot replace dedication and discipline when it comes to weight loss. You also need patience. The kilos do not vanish overnight.

Do not fall for pills and potions promising health and wellness in a jiffy. Too many people have lost money and others, even their health, at the cost of 'calorie quacks' peddling all sorts of claims about quick weight loss. There is a reason why the tried and trusted has been around for such a long time. It's because it works. Just like all those cons promising you easy money, there are so many promising you a new you, but the only thing slimmer after so much may be your wallet or bank balance. With little check on such fraudsters, individuals need to use discretion and wisdom, just like the Mumbai inspector did.

