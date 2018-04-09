mid-day editorial: Approach violators proactively, not reactively

The BMC unearthed illegal alterations and unauthorised construction inside an upscale Malad school, said a front-page report in this paper

The BMC unearthed illegal alterations and unauthorised construction inside an upscale Malad school, said a front-page report in this paper. The BMC found these after inspecting the school building last year, but no FIR has been registered against the school yet.

The report cited a source saying that when the team visited the school, they saw students playing inside a basement with improper exits, thus posing a greater risk with regards to fire safety. While there is much to and fro about letters and notices being issued and school owners denying any violations, if the team’s findings are true, the wheels must start moving to ensure action.

One has to remember that here, children are involved. Instead of reacting after any kind of disaster takes place, one must react proactively to ensure that the authorities rectify these lapses in double quick time and start working to plug in the dangerous loopholes and gaps.

We follow a typical pattern, not just in the case of this school, but all infrastructure in the city. We look the other way when there are violations and infringements. Then, when there is a disaster resulting in injuries and at times, fatalities, it serves as a wake-up call. The blame game begins, probe committees are formed and scapegoats are sought. While this predictable sideshow is on, some apathy is shaken off, at least partly, and things get moving, questions are asked and attempts to cover mistakes begin. Let us break this pattern and actually demand answers for so-called violations without waiting for any unfortunate incidents to occur. Any kind of alterations without requisite permissions and those that flout the law but must examined to bring the matter to a close. Leaving it hanging or mired in red tape and a slew of notices is counterproductive and can be dangerous.

