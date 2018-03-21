mid day editorial: Authorities need to do their homework first

A pedestrian-centric facility has screeched to a halt, even before it took off. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has put a pedestrian-controlled signal facility on hold within 24 hours of launching it, a recent report in this paper stated

A pedestrian-centric facility has screeched to a halt, even before it took off. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has put a pedestrian-controlled signal facility on hold within 24 hours of launching it, a recent report in this paper stated. The civic body had, on an experimental basis, selected seven traffic signals where pedestrians could press the signal button to halt vehicular movement. But, after the traffic department questioned the possible chaos and misuse by pedestrians at crucial junctions, the NMMC has decided to halt the initiative.

The concern was about the high volume of traffic at these signals and the problems that might occur with the reins in the hands of the pedestrians. Now, top cops say that they will launch a campaign about the proper usage of the facility. One has to wonder if this follows a tiresome, familiar pattern. Launch an initiative or a new piece of infrastructure without fully thinking it through.

Then, realise that it could be dangerous or actually counterproductive. Stop the facility a day after or before the launch. Now, think about how you can educate people on using it properly. While all this is on, a significant number of months will elapse. The money for setting up the signals will be wasted. There will be much dithering and passing the buck as to what to do with these signals. One fine day, somebody will decide that we do not need them at all. Convenient amnesia will result when asked who decided then, to launch it without a proper plan.

Finally, the signals will go to seed and it will be money down the drain. Break this pattern and ensure that homework is done before a launch. We have seen enough projects, well-meaning though the people behind them may have been, that turn out to be of zilch use because of myopia and the lack of due diligence.

