mid day editorial: Ban all practices demeaning to humankind

A progressive Muslim group has slammed the reprehensible practice of nikah halala and stated upfront what it really is in these times. In a report in this paper, the group cited how Halala has been twisted, perverted and taken out of context to become a sex racket in contemporary times. A practice that was meant to protect women in ancient times has no place in the current scenario and is being used to demean and humiliate women. They buttressed their statements with numerous examples.

In Nikah Halala, a divorced woman can remarry her husband who divorced her only after she marries and has sex with another man. The second man then, divorces her and only then is it permissible for her to remarry the first husband. This has led to a sex shop. The woman, often, has to pay a man for his 'services' for halala. Often, the first husband forces his divorced wife to sleep with a man from his family or a friend as a pre-condition to remarrying her. Both men and women must back the petitioners who are fighting for a ban on this practice in court.

While everybody may not be in a position to lend ballast to the legal fight, the Muslim community should speak out against Halala. Use platforms available to you; via social media, in family discussions, small platforms, and throw your weight behind the progressives. Let reformists not always have to plough a lonely furrow. They need to know that ordinary people feel as strongly about this as they do. This gives the good fight a moral lift and momentum. Many of us have an activist within, the scope of the platform from which to launch your war may differ, but in this case, the goal should not. Ban nikah halala and all practices demeaning to humankind, and falsely justified on the pretext that it is one of the tenets of a faith.

