mid day editorial: Being safe in the monsoon is no picnic

What was supposed to be a fun-filled trip to Chinchoti waterfall at Vasai became dangerous on Saturday after water levels suddenly rose due to heavy rain, trapping around 100 people

One more joyous monsoon outing turned perilous for a group of friends. What was supposed to be a fun-filled trip to Chinchoti waterfall at Vasai became dangerous on Saturday after water levels suddenly rose due to heavy rain, trapping around 100 people. A report in this paper quoted officials as saying that while many managed to escape alive, one body was found floating in the water. Various agencies that arrived on the scene managed to ferry 97 people to safety while a few people are still feared trapped under the waterfall. As there was no mobile network, contact with those inside was impossible.

The trapped were picnickers from Pune and Mumbai. A number of agencies were pressed into service for the rescue including the Indian Air Force. The report cited at least 200 people were part of the difficult rescue operation. The incident underlines the safety measures needed when on picnics this season. Monsoon is the time for weekend getaways. Holiday spots, lakes, waterfalls are common picnic sites as city locals are drawn to the verdant vistas, with great weather making it ideal for a short, rejuvenating and relaxing break.

Have fun but recognize the dangers and do not get into lakes and rivers which may be deceptively placid. Admire the waterfalls but from a safe distance. Avoid the selfie, because rain makes the terrain extremely treacherous and a misstep while taking a selfie, may result in a huge and tragic accident.

Use wisdom and caution at every step. Keep your phone charged. Keep adequate money when outside on picnics and carry at least a cursory medical kit for emergencies. Be alert to dangers and do not jeopardize your life pressured by peers or others urging you not to be a spoilsport and have fun. There is much mirth and merriment but always within limits.

