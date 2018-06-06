mid day editorial: BMC must take efforts to save green spaces

A report in this paper cited how a Santacruz garden has gone to seed in just a few months

It seems somewhat ironical and disappointing that on World Environment Day yesterday, when the city was buzzing with green activities and well-meaning citizens carted heaps of plastic from beaches, planted saplings and took pledges to save the environment, a garden came up short in the second of this paper's Garden Audit series.

A report in this paper cited how a Santacruz garden has gone to seed in just a few months. Located in a quaint and quiet lane, which is a delightful residential signature feature of the suburb, this garden was a green oasis away from the bustling Linking Road. However, last September, when the civic body took over, it began a cycle of neglect, leading to a state of disrepair; locals are quoted as saying in the report.

The toilets are filthy and need looking into. Though some of the blame for this state can be put on the people, proper maintenance by staff is needed to ensure hygiene.

Locals claim that the jogging track used to be cleaned regularly earlier, but now, that is being overlooked. Play equipment needs to be in good condition as rickety swings or slides that are not maintained can pose a danger to the children. Rusty infrastructure is a no-no, so let caretakers ensure that the equipment gets a lick of paint and missing infra is replaced quickly.

We have seen several gardens going over to the BMC since last year. While locals may not be concerned about who is maintaining it, the BMC takeover should actually mean an upgradation in facilities. It is little use taking over a garden and then, actually allowing it to slide and fall into disrepair, and in a worse state than it was earlier.

The civic authorities need to put in their best for these green spaces and actually prove to citizens that the takeover was in their best interests.

