mid day editorial: Campuses must be safe havens for students

opinion

take the age of the students at the time and you will know this is a vulnerable target group

A disturbing, extensive report in the weekend edition of this paper, threw light on sexual harassment cases on campuses. The story cited cases where students have complained against their professors. Ex-students have spoken out about complaining after they have passed out, saying either that there was no avenue to complain then, they could not process what was happening at the time, they were conflicted and perhaps most importantly, that the person who harassed them was seen to be more powerful than them at the time.

There is common ground in most harassment cases, the reasons for not reporting the molestation being primary. Even outside campus, survivors have hesitated to complain because of the above reasons. Take the age of the students at the time and you will know this is a vulnerable target group.

Educational institutions across the board now have to strengthen measures to make students feel safe on campus. If the avenue to complain is present, give it more teeth. Increase awareness about such recourse as some students do not even know it exists. Many colleges now have on-site counsellors. Add a counselling helpline if possible to take complaints and address the issue.

Teachers can have sensitisation classes, because often, students may confide in a teacher besides peers. The yawning trust gap between administration and students has to be bridged. Give the survivors the confidence that they will be heard and eventually, justice will be done.

It is unacceptable that students feel powerless and voiceless, if targeted. Address this with the gravitas it deserves. This is the young generation that may carry scars through life and shape their attitude for the future. Acknowledge the problem and use resolve and will to see that every survivor has recourse to speak out and to be heard, at least.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates