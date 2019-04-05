mid day editorial: Can't shut bridges without offering alternatives

opinion

Both the bridges were shut without adequate preparedness and prior notice to the public, a report in this paper said

After the bridge collapse near CSMT, Mumbai honchos are in overdrive over bridge safety. Kurla station was chaotic recently as two bridges, one with the BMC and the other with the Railways were shut overnight, sending commuters into a frenzy. Both the bridges were shut without adequate preparedness and prior notice to the public, a report in this paper said.

Most commuters realised only after climbing the railway bridge that its access to the Harbour line platform had been completely blocked, forcing them to alight and take another bridge.

The East-West bridge declared distressed, too, was shut for the public, urging them to use the subway instead. The subway though is inadequately lit, and therefore unsafe. It is also flooded with drain water.

While repairs are needed and infrastructure has to be examined and upgraded regularly, it is equally important that contingency measures move parallel to these repairs. In fact, when bridges are to be shut down, the public has to be informed in advance through banners and signage.

If it is an emergency shutdown, signage needs to come up at the site. Here, the Railways' public address system on its platforms could have been used to make announcements about the shutdown and the alternatives for commuters. One has to be doubly careful in places which have a high footfall, of which transport facilities are prime examples. If contingency measures are not in place, misinformation, confusion and frustration could easily result in a stampede during rush hours and the situation could soon spiral out of control.

We must be measured and very thorough in our approach when works are being undertaken, and an amenity needs to be shut down. In order to prevent one tragedy, let us not invite another.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates