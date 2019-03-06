mid day editorial: Catch the perverts, leave the couples be

opinion

Cops have launched a manhunt for an unknown biker who filmed the young couple and then also pointed the camera at himself at the end of the 30-second clip

A video of a teenaged couple kissing in an autorickshaw has gone viral and got the Mumbai police in a lather.

A report in this paper quoted an officer saying they have taken cognisance of the video and are looking for the person who captured and circulated it. However, the report stated that the couple may also attract charges under Section 294 (obscene act in any public place) of the Indian Penal Code.

Firstly, the police need to nab the biker, whose actions were actually criminal. He thought nothing of violating their privacy and filming the couple, just for cheap thrills. Not only did he invade their personal space, but he then went on to circulate the video among others, making it viral. It was a gross violation of privacy, and he spared no thought for the young couple, or their families when he decided to upload the clip on social media. It speaks of a sick mindset, devoid of kindness or empathy for the youngsters, who admittedly could have been more careful while indulging in Public Display of Affection (PDA).

We hope, though, that the cops let the duo off. Instead of launching a manhunt for them, there are far more pressing problems for the police to tackle, such as solving thefts and robberies.

Even if caught, the youngsters should be let off with a rap on their knuckles, as one thinks they have already had enough punishment. Cops, do train your sleuthing senses on more serious aspects, and focus on catching the biker. Youngsters may err in the avenues they use to display affection, but we do not need a force to hunt them down.

