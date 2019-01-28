mid day editorial: Clubs ought to be good neighbours to locals, too

opinion

The Bandra Gymkhana has come under fire from a housing society for flouting civic norms and safety regulations. A report in this paper detailed how residents of the Princess Co-operative Housing Society on D'Monte Road have accused the club of obstructing a passage next to the society premises with illegal alterations. These include a shed with a tandoor chimney and electrical connection.

The report added that residents said a washing area has been created in the passage, with this same passage converted to a storage area. Gas cylinders have been kept outside. There is a stink permeating the area as dustbins with leftovers have been left open without lids. The club, on its part, denied any wrongdoing and has asked different authorities to come in and check if there is any truth to the accusations. Pictures accompanying the report show at least some of the allegations to be true.

Some of these accusations - from gas cylinders to obstructions in the passage - are very dangerous so they need to be looked in on an urgent basis. Both the society and the club need to sit face to face and resolve their issues, or at least try to come to a mutually acceptable solution. The authorities too must step in and inspect the premises to see if there is any danger to club guests or the local residents. In case the allegations are true, the iconic gymkhana needs to stop the illegalities or face the wrath of the authorities.

The unhygienic conditions also need to be tackled by the BMC. Surprise checks, surveillance footage, intervention at the ward level, along with talks, are some ways to solve this problem. Take cognisance of the complaint and begin investigations.

