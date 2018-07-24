mid day editorial: Cops must look before leaping into action

A report in this paper detailed the assault

For the second time in as many months, Nigerian drug peddlers at Byculla launched a stone throwing attack, this time injuring five policemen raiding their area of operations. A report in this paper detailed the assault. Last month, a gang of dealers had stoned residents for trying to stop their drug trade.

In this incident specifically, a team of about 10 to 12 cops from the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) went to inspect the Khada Parsi area, between Byculla and Sandhurst Road station. Their inspection was the result of several calls about a large number of Nigerians allegedly selling drugs on the railway tracks there.

The police caught one Nigerian selling drugs for cash. Soon, fellow peddlers started pelting stones at the cops. All the accused managed to escape in the ensuing chaos. One of the cops has suffered a serious head injury as a result of this.

It is evident that these drug dealers are armed and dangerous. The cops need to go prepared when called to even 'investigate' a case like this. While some may shout racism, previous cases show us that we are not fuelling a stereotype. There are examples that these drug dealers will stop at nothing, even killing, in order to escape. From targeting civilians to unleashing terror on authorities, these are deadly, physically daunting criminals.

The cops need sufficient and fully armed backup when called to cases like these. Reinforcements are a must because they face a fierce, canny and stop at nothing enemy. Attacks like these, which put our police in danger are humiliating and demoralising for the force and consequently, the citizens, too. If we have to stop this terror, we need to show serious preparedness and intent. The officers at the top need to ensure the safety of their men, with meticulous research and absolute readiness.

