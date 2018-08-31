mid day editorial: Defend something with valid proof

opinion

Swift and sharp reactions have come in for 'human rights' activists' arrest. The criticism and protests emanate from a swathe of organisations — pan India and Mumbai centric. From statements in the social media to a press conference stating that the country is heading towards a perilous, emergency like situation, those opposed to the arrests of five activists are keeping up a steady drumbeat against the government's attempts to stifle dissent and spread fear.

The outraged, many at a mammoth conference reported on this paper, said the arrests are to divert attention from the gravity of the Sanatan Sanstha conspiracy and the authorities were roundly smashed for not taking action against the Sanatan assassins. Arrests have been carried out to give cover to the murderers of Gauri Lankesh, said one statement signed by 'intellectuals'.

While dissent is the basis of a robust democracy, all these intellectuals screaming unfair may not have all their facts in place. They cannot give a definitive answer on what exactly is the dissent that is being stifled. Only some of them know or are hundred per cent sure about what work all these activists, currently under house arrest, are doing. Many of those screaming their lungs out about secularism, intellectuals, freedom of expression do not know the whole picture.

While criticism of the arrests may be valid, it is also important that those who criticise it know what they are objecting to. To simply clamber on to the bandwagon because it is fashionable to do so, to earn a label of intellectual or because it is 'in' to scream that dissent is being stifled, is to puncture the credibility of the cause you are defending.

Do slam the arrests, but know what you are talking about. Otherwise, you are guilty of the same crimes you accuse others, including sections of the 'sold out' media, simply talking without any proof.

