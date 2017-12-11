mid day editorial: Dengue is everybody's buzz-ness

As we bid farewell to 2017, there is something else we must bid goodbye - dengue. Pune and Mumbai have registered the highest number of deaths due to dengue this year

As we bid farewell to 2017, there is something else we must bid goodbye - dengue. Pune and Mumbai have registered the highest number of deaths due to dengue this year. Out of 34 deaths across the state, half - 17 - were in Greater Mumbai and 12 in Pune. Statistics show that between January and November, Mumbai registered 1,084 dengue cases. We need to turn around this shameful No 1 spot to the last spot in the coming year. Dengue cannot be fought by a single person or authority. This needs collective action.'

Let us begin with trying to prevent an outbreak – prevention is better than cure, as the adage goes. Try to ensure there is no water accumulation in your home. That includes small receptacles, the smallest of cups, or even water in discarded shells can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. In a way, citizens are the first responders or reactors to this crisis.

Having ensured that your home is clear of possible breeding sites, keep an eye out for possible accumulation in the area surrounding your building. This is your immediate environment. Do not dismiss it as a matter for the housing society committee or for someone else. Take action, bring it to the attention of others in the building, and then, root it out. We see negligence when it comes to areas beyond our homes, with people saying that they could not be bothered about what is happening outside.

The anti-dengue movement should become a people's movement, focusing on awareness, education and action. Most of all, acknowledge that dengue is a real problem that can affect you - it does not happen to others, or is not just a statistic that you read about in health reports. Protect yourself and, in that, you will also safeguard the larger community in your own way.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go