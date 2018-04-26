mid day editorial: Discipline is key to peaceful train travel

The man lost his life after he was run over

A 38-year-old woman commuter was arrested for allegedly shoving a 56-year-old man in front of a train. The man lost his life after he was run over. The incident was reported on the front page of this paper yesterday and is a reflection of how a spurt of rage may be something that will leave you with regrets for the rest of your life.

The report cited that the man was pushed to his death on the tracks at Mulund station on Saturday. This man had accidentally bumped into the woman at the station. Though he apologised immediately, she pushed him angrily. He fell on the track and was run over by an oncoming train.

There is absolutely no justification for this, especially since the brush was an accident and the man had already apologised for his action. Looking at the larger picture, we see that train platforms and bogeys are fertile ground for fights and, at times, fisticuffs. This is extremely dangerous given how quickly these altercations can escalate.

Take into account the crowd of people in the train or on platforms who also somehow get drawn into these fights. A lot of pushing and shoving may ensue. Commuters have spoken out about being threatened to be thrown off train in skirmishes inside the compartment. Frayed tempers because of the tough train travel, some commuters who form gangs and do not like their so called authority to be challenged, and finally that impulsive, all-consuming anger can result in horrific tragedies like this one and there are several others.

This mode of travel needs most of all, a cool head. The Railways are an absolute tinderbox and the system is already straining to cope with the sheer numbers. Discipline and restraint is key or we will keep adding to the long list of Railway fatalities that unfortunately occur in so many ways.

