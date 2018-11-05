mid day editorial: Don't darken the festival of lights with disaster

opinion

The anti-noise pollution movement has gained traction through the past few years

With fireworks in the sky and rangoli and kandils lining the streets, the city has started Diwali celebrations in earnest. This year, let us put the accent on safety. Mitigate pollution, both air and noise, so that our festivities bring happiness to all.

The anti-noise pollution movement has gained traction through the past few years. Being environment conscious has given so much more depth and meaning to our festivities. They have brought empathy, and that, perhaps, is the greatest strength.

Resist attempts to divide by communalising issues and the authorities' orders about firecrackers. See through the designs of troublemakers who benefit by creating schisms in society.

Safety is paramount and those who are bursting crackers must do so with discretion, common sense and a healthy respect for others. Open spaces can be hard to find in a city where even an inch of spare space seems a luxury, but that is no excuse for unsafe celebrations. There must be some effort to find a safe space where pedestrians, residents and animals won't come in the line of fireworks. Pedestrians are at peril, especially at night, when firecrackers erupt with the most fervour, as those bursting crackers hare across the road. Crackers go off often literally at the feet of unsuspecting pedestrians.

There have been tragic consequences, resulting in horrendous injuries. Wrongly lit rockets have flown into homes and caused burns to people and property. This is unacceptable and irreparable damage, and let us not package this as an inevitable part of marking these joyful days.

Those who stress safety are not wet blankets or killjoys. Every celebration should be about putting others first. Let us ensure a light, bright injury and catastrophe-free Diwali for all.

