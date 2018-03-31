mid-day editorial: Don't get deceived by defenders of faith

Seven months after declaring triple talaq or Talaq-e-Biddat as invalid and unconstitutional, the Supreme Court had decided to examine the validity of the practices of polygamy and certain forms of marriages in the Muslim community and referred

Seven months after declaring triple talaq or Talaq-e-Biddat as invalid and unconstitutional, the Supreme Court had decided to examine the validity of the practices of polygamy and certain forms of marriages in the Muslim community and referred the case to a Constitution bench to adjudicate.

Reports stated that a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and two judges agreed with a plea that validity of the practices needed to be examined in the light of the right to equality, and issued notice to the Centre asking it to make its stand clear on banning them for being violative of constitutional provisions.

The court passed the order on a batch of petitions challenging Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, for recognising and validating the practice of Nikah Halala, Nikah Mutah and Nikah Misyar as well as polygamy.

We have seen an uptick in activity in the city against the triple talaq bill. A section of the community has already held a march against the bill and now there is another march planned for today.

While there may be amendments needed to the Bill, which can be looked at, it is important though that women and men realise how they are being misled by the so-called guardians of the Muslim faith, and encouraged not to support what is basically a progressive measure.

For the first time, there are efforts to bring more gender equality and banishing the triple talaq is one of them. Ordinary men and women must realise that brainwashing to oppose measures, painting the government as anti-Muslim and citing threats to the religion will all be used as pretexts so that the status quo holds. Those that are driving this change are within the community. Get enlightened, informed and do your own thinking so that you cannot be deceived by the so-called defenders of the faith.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates