mid day editorial: Don't let a selfie take away your life

Three Bhayander residents were oblivious to the high tide, thanks to selfie mania and before even one of them realised it, they were surrounded by water from all sides.

A report in this paper using the term selfie-titis, for the propensity to ignore surroundings because one is so absorbed in catching a Kodak moment, detailed how fishermen rescued the three teenagers.

The trio had gone for a picnic to Bhati Bandar village beach near Uttan last morning were engrossed clicking selfies on the rocks. Their screams for help alerted fishermen who rescued them and the fire brigade officials, too, arrived later. Yet another selfie tragedy was averted, but it is important that every near disaster rings warning bells for selfie seekers.

The selfie needs to be exercised with discretion and utmost caution. This season, especially, we see Bhayander clone like situations where people are lost to the world talking selfies with monsoon waves lashing behind them or balance precariously on rocks while the sea rolls ominously behind them.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look back and watch your step, before you pose for a selfie. A group must have at least one person monitoring the situation if you must pose for a selfie. The selfie tends to be a knee jerk, spontaneous let's-take-a-picture moment. While that is part of the joy when you capture the mood of the moment and indulge, a few seconds more will surely not hurt anybody. Take stock of your surroundings and keep your antennae up for potential risks and danger areas.

Whether it is the sea, or posing at the edge of a cliff, on a window sill, or even when perched on any piece of infra, patience and calm may make the difference between a safe selfie and a lethal one. Take the former option.

