mid-day editorial: Don't stand for bullies on local trains

A recent report in this paper highlighted the goondaism and loutish behaviour that has taken over commuters in local trains, sparing not even police personnel.

Four commuters descended on a woman cop who was travelling in the first class coach of a CSMT local in the morning rush hour. They demanded that she show them her first-class ticket, and a heated argument ensued when she resisted. Eventually, the women broke into fisticuffs and the Railway police detained two of the four women who assaulted the cop.

This is yet another instance of the daily violence and fights that take place inside our overcrowded local trains, which are tinder boxes waiting to explode. The Railway police need to be alert and absolutely on the ball when it comes to complaints about such incidents on the train. No matter how disgruntled one gets when a commuter enters the first class compartment without having bought the right ticket, we cannot take the law into our own hands and start checking everyone's passes. This can lead to altercations and finally escalate to dangerous levels inside the compartment.

Railway cops need to post helpline numbers prominently, inside compartments and at station platforms. Commuters, too, must realise the importance of keeping a cool head at all times, while being within the ambit of law inside a train compartment. They can underestimate how arguments can ratchet up the temperature and turn into physical altercations, even putting others in danger.

Gangs that book seats in advance, self-styled ticket checkers, window bullies, and those who resort to pushing and shoving, make commuting a nightmare for others. Make all efforts to stamp out train boorishness and bullying once and for all.

