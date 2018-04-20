mid day editorial: Educate children to dream better

Kidnappings of minors in the city are 15 times higher than the number of cases recorded before 2013, a Right To Information (RTI) query highlighted in this paper has revealed

Kidnappings of minors in the city are 15 times higher than the number of cases recorded before 2013, a Right To Information (RTI) query highlighted in this paper has revealed. Between 2013 and now, 256 boys and 298 girls have gone missing, suspected to have been abducted.

Data shows there has been a significant rise in the kidnappings of girls, the detection rate of kidnapped boys was is also higher as compared to that of girls. We have to factor in that all missing cases of minors are registered as kidnapping. Minors running away from home, with the number being higher in the 12 to 18 age group, also fall in this category. The report included a silver lining, that a higher number of children are traced, more than 90 per cent are eventually found.

Let us focus on education and awareness when it comes to little children. Parents and educationists need to teach smaller children to resist lures from strangers. Be wary when they are out. Report to parents if they think strangers are following them or trying to get too friendly. Without alarm, you need to outline to children the possible dangers when they are outside or alone, or even when accompanied by adults.

Slightly older children, who go missing from home, must be taught about the tough, hostile world outside. Today, in an age of instant gratification, running away is a quick button option for kids who take that route when they are denied something as trivial as more pocket money, or permission to watch a movie by their parents.

Bollywood dreams seem an enduring lure, with so many minors running away from home fuelled by celluloid dreams. Education and constant reinforcement is a powerful way to combat this. We can take heart from the upsurge in detection rates. Yet, like they say, prevention is better than cure.

