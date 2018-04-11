mid day editorial: Ensure betterment of medical facilities

A doctor, who chanced upon seeing a man on a rusted steel stretcher at Malad station, showed this city has a large heart

A doctor, who chanced upon seeing a man on a rusted steel stretcher at Malad station, showed this city has a large heart. A group of doctors from the Malad Medical Association (MMA), alerted by their colleague to what he had witnessed, donated two stainless steel stretchers to the Malad station, a report in this paper stated.

The doctor claimed he was moved to donate because a rusted stretcher can cause further complications for injured people. The rust from the stretcher mixes with the blood of the injured and can lead to medical complications.

Let the Railway authorities try to ensure that the medical facilities at the stations are up to the mark. It is counterproductive if an injured person develops a complication because of the stretcher he was carried in.

The Railways, along with the agency responsible to bring and maintain medical equipment at stations, must work in tandem to see that there is an upkeep of these amenities. It would be hugely ironical if the very apparatus that is used in medical emergencies is the cause of medical complications.

We have read several reports about the non-availability of ambulances or basic equipment for medical cases at stations. These are mostly cases of injuries that happen on tracks. That loophole may have been plugged, but it is vital that the lacunae is fixed with care and adheres to all medical parameters. Stretchers that won't rust are important; a clean well-equipped ambulance is another. It should be action stations now for all those in charge of the amenities and in fact, it must be the endeavour of those concerned to not just ensure quality maintenance, but actually upgrade facilities when it comes to medical care.

