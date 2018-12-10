mid day editorial: Good to see comics stand up for #MeToo

opinion

It is all the more important and welcome then, that this workshop for stand-up comedians gets more attendees

Several stand-up comics have signed up to attend a forthcoming workshop about sexual harassment at the workplace. Stand-up comedy has still to move out of the nascent or starter bracket to one of the more established oeuvres of the entertainment scene.

It is all the more important and welcome then, that this workshop for stand-up comedians gets more attendees. In the last few months, several people from the fraternity have been called out for inappropriate behaviour, a report in this paper said.

This workshop will focus on gender sensitisation, legal redressal systems, inclusion and empathy. It is going to be conducted by an organisation that conducts training sessions on Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) and gender leadership. Several industries need to conduct regular workshops held by experts so that employees are clear about boundaries when it comes to the workplace and outside interaction.

It is heartening to note that here, stand-up comedians have signed up themselves. This shows that they wish to truly be woke, and clear all grey areas when it comes to this topic and enhance knowledge about legal redressal systems available in the space.

While more participation is needed, this is a start and shows a real willingness to learn more about this issue. This is a good fallout of the #MeToo movement. Knowledge is a powerful tool and, in fact, is your base to a complete understanding of what is appropriate or inappropriate, what constitutes consent and what crosses the line to harassment. More power to POSH and those who have volunteered to learn how to make the workplace a safe space for everybody.

