mid day editorial: Harsher penalties needed for reckless driving

opinion

After this paper carried front page reports about two devastating accidents in the city, we got a sarcastic email asking whether it was time for pedestrians to walk in Mumbai with helmets, and padded clothing, given the reckless driving we are seeing on our roads today. While that writer was making a scathing reaction to the news reports, it is evident that the sentiment is pervasive.

Pedestrians and innocent people are becoming targets of rash driving and reckless riders. On Tuesday, this paper ran a report about how a 59 year-old man driving back home to Thane from Bandra on Sunday, lost control of his vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway and crashed into seven other vehicles. H escaped with minor injuries, his wife was seriously injured. Cops are investigating if he was drunk at the time.

In another instance a young biker crashed into a woman on her daily walk in a quiet alley in Vile Parle. The biker who has been accused of speeding collided with the pedestrian who was incidentally a heart patient. She was badly injured in the accident.

Drunken driving from a responsible family man of 59 is shocking. After all the awareness about the dangers of drink driving, the police action, it is reprehensible that this rule is flouted by the so called educated.

There is the show-off speeding and 'heroics' of young bikers that has become the bane of this city. Influenced by movies and speed devils on the Internet they need to have stricter punishment and the law must have more teeth in accident cases like these. Here, unfortunately the culprit goes free while the victim and family continue to suffer hugely. Let us see a real adherence to road safety and this must come from awareness and education of drivers. Today, these culprits need to hang their heads in shame for the pain they have caused others.

