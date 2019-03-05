mid day editorial: Hold your horses, Mumbai Police

opinion

A squad of 30 horses was sanctioned for the city police by the State Home Department recently. While former police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal's proposal for a horse squad has been approved by the state, a report in this paper, citing former top cops, has stated that the move has evinced mixed reactions.

While some officers have stated that the police need to concentrate on already existing squads like the dog squad, and the Segway police squad, others have acceded that the squad may be useful in riot-like situations. The concerns, though, in our city are the crowds, traffic and roads, so it is important to see exactly where and how this squad is going to be deployed.

Let there be great thought behind the entire exercise. Reports stated that the squad was abandoned the last time because it was expensive. Then, we must concentrate on whether the authorities will be able to sustain the expenditure this time. Go back to the drawing board. Review all the reasons that horse-mounted police were withdrawn the last time around and, then, work on plugging the problems.

An expensive proposition this, even though it looks good on paper. Cavalry police is always majestic and imposing, and may certainly be effective given that so many states here and overseas also have them.

Yet, nothing should be done in haste, given that a lot of man hours (training both the horses and the men who are going to ride them) and money will go into something like this.

One hopes that this project, once off the table and ready for implementation, is looked at holistically and through a logical prism. Initiatives that fizzle out for some reason are a morale dampener, waste of money and make the public cynical of the force and their intent and actions.

