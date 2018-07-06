mid day editorial: Incidents can happen anywhere to anyone

There were three fires reported on one day Ã¢ÂÂ a short circuit at Siyaram Silk Mill at Kamala Mills, another at Mira Road station and one at Virar station on a day of disasters for Mumbai

One fallout of the rains that are lashing the city are the number of fires (freak or otherwise) adding to the general air of alarm and panic. There were three fires reported on one day — a short circuit at Siyaram Silk Mill at Kamala Mills, another at Mira Road station and one at Virar station on a day of disasters for Mumbai.

While there were no casualties, this cannot allow us to lapse into complacency as is our wont. When we escape a big calamity, there is an attitude of good we have been saved, but little effort to learn lessons or press for change.

It is imperative we wake up to the real threat of fires, which magnify during this season. Adhere to rules and have working fire extinguishers in residential buildings. We see very few buildings following this and if there is equipment, most residents are clueless about how to use it, given that they have not done a fire drill.

Commercial and residential buildings need to keep staircases and corridors clear of obstruction, as we need to have a quick getaway in case of any emergency. Old furniture, children’s bicycles, footwear stands are often blocking access and exit in several structures. See to it that they do not hinder quick and easy movement. There are residents who are in battle royale with housing society committee members because of this, but they need to see the wisdom in being prepared to move out in the eventuality of a fire.



Most of all though, let us do away with the attitude that the fires cannot happen to us, or these calamities happen to other people, ones we read about it in the news. These are real incidents and they can happen to you. We need to be prepared in our own small ways, even with limitations, to prevent or react appropriately in case of fires, as we are particularly vulnerable in this season.

