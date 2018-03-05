mid day editorial: Infra projects must not kill our ecosystem

The 'green warriors versus Mumbai Metro' war shows no sign of abating

The 'green warriors versus Mumbai Metro' war shows no sign of abating. A report in this paper stated how an activist has alleged that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is throwing waste generated during the Metro 3 project at a wetland in Kanjurmarg, instead of designated areas outside of Mumbai.

Environmentalists say that the waste is being illegally dumped at the Kanjurmarg dumping yard. The activist turned sleuth and took pictures of an MMRC dumping truck at the Kanjurmarg wetland. He says he has now sent letters to different authorities informing them about the same. We want claims made by environmentalists to be taken seriously and investigated. While the clash between infra projects and activists may be a given, it is important that once a project is off the ground, there is every attempt to ensure minimum damage to the environment.

Since the activist is claiming he has proof to shore up his accusation, this must be examined in double quick time and, if true, remedial measures must be undertaken. The Metro project authorities must work as if the city is on the same page as them. Progress must come, but we must also ensure that it does not do so at a very high cost.

Mumbai's environment is targeted time and again. Open space is virtually extinct, beaches are shameful, dumping in mangroves now hardly evinces surprise, and there is a perpetual battle about trees being felled for different projects.

Let us hope these are the last remnants of the activists-versus-infra battle, and strike a healthy balance for the good of the city.

