mid day editorial: It's better to be safe than sorry

A petrol pump owner and Matunga residents have forced the civic body to shut down two eateries in the locality that they have called a ticking time bomb

A petrol pump owner and Matunga residents have forced the civic body to shut down two eateries in the locality that they have called a ticking time bomb. Incidentally, the eateries had re-opened recently despite the civic body shutting them down last month, a front page report in this paper stated.

Matunga locals were outraged about living next to the two illegal restaurants that were operating barely 10 feet from the CNG compressor unit at the local fuel station. They feared that even a small fire could end up sparking a massive explosion, as the kitchen wall literally touched that of the petrol pump. The report stated that the civic authorities had agreed that both restaurants were operating without requisite permits. The owners of the restaurants, however, denied this and insisted everything was legal.

These eateries are just some of the many operating in the city, sandwiched between building spaces and little nooks, barely a few metres away from fuel stations. They should be allowed to serve food if permissions are there, but certainly not allowed to cook on the premises. They also impede free movement for residents as they take up space between two buildings or place tables and chairs outside gates in such a way that quick exits in case of emergencies could become a problem.

There is also the common problem of stalls increasing their height beyond permissible limits. Umbrellas providing shade for patrons and to safeguard food, spill over on to the pavement, leaving pedestrians with no option but to walk on the road.

Small eateries are the beating pulse of a city that eats on the go. Yet, while it is important that they are not wiped off Mumbai's gastronomic map, they must not pose any danger to all those around. Authorities must ensure safety is first on the menu.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates