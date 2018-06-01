mid day editorial: It's time to assess our education system

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently declared results for the Std X exams

While nobody from Mumbai made it to the list of national toppers in the Std X exams, city schools did end up recording very good results, with several students scoring 90 to 95 per cent.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently declared results for the Std X exams. The results came on the heels of the ICSE exams results declared recently where 90s seems to be the way to go, given the large amount of students scoring more than 90 per cent in their exams.

Taking nothing away from youngsters who are toiling hard in the competitive cauldron that has become our academic system, we need to have a relook and rethink about our marking methods. Every exam board has to consider what these stupendous marks mean from 99 per cent in languages, which maybe two decades ago would be impossible to get.

What are we telling our children by giving marks like these? Why have examiners been told to give such marks? Is proper weightage being given to spellings, grammar, logic and thought behind answers? The system needs to change, because we are giving children marks that are frankly impossible to get except when papers are corrected in such a way, that hordes of children get close to 95 and 100. We are taking away the importance and sanctity of examinations. We are giving the younger generation a false assessment of themselves and their academic prowess. We are also devaluing marks or percentages itself. Today, an 80 per cent seems to be nothing and even a 90 per cent is no guarantee of getting into a college of your choice.

It has put ridiculous into the rat race our education system has become. It is time for the education ministers to step in and start changing this marking system. We are doing more harm than good with these ludicrous marks.

