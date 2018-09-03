mid day editorial: Kids, your parents are not the enemy

opinion

The girls, students of a south Mumbai school, were luckily traced in the weekend, and all of them are home safe

Five schoolgirls, who no doubt feared telling their parents that they had failed their mid-term exams, ended up worrying their families even more by running away. The girls, students of a south Mumbai school, were luckily traced in the weekend, and all of them are home safe.

Mid-term exam results had been declared by the school, and each of these girls had failed in two or three subjects, according to their teachers. As a search operation began, four of them were spotted at Kurla railway station by a former neighbour. The fifth girl returned home of her own accord.

Officials did not reveal why the girls decided not to go home after school hours, but it is most probably because they had not got good results in the exams. Children have to be taught that running away from home, or staying away from their family is completely unacceptable. They need to be told that by doing this, they cause their parents huge and unbearable anxiety. One can only imagine the mental state of the parents who found that their girls had not returned home.

Today's generation is much more competitive, so they need to be mentally tougher too. If you get a bad score or make a mistake, face your parents and teachers and own up to it. Resolve to work harder to remedy the mistake. Running away is never the answer.

Parents, too, must be allies in this effort. They should be supportive of their children and their efforts to do much better. One hopes that professional counselling is available to the runaway girls, if they need it. Teenagers must learn that there are always tough times in the race of life. There is grace and gumption in facing up to a situation, rather than running away from it.

