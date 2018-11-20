mid day editorial: Leaders cannot make irresponsible statements

opinion

Political bigwigs need to take a class in how to speak and how to show sensitivity on current issues. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's remark about rape has given rise to controversy. It has been followed by a tiresomely familiar response that his remarks have been twisted.

At a recent function, Khattar had reportedly said to sum up that rape incidents have not increased they have taken place in the past and today, as well but it was concern about them that has increased and the biggest concern is that when there is a fallout, the woman lodges a First Information Report (FIR) stating that she has been raped.

Khattar & Co, there have been plenty of foot-in-the mouth statements from other politicians as well, but they know how to choose their words. While being honest and candid is certainly a good way to go about one's life, it is also important, more so, when you are in a position of authority to look at the larger picture, and speak with the correct perspective.

The leader could have said that in some cases, this may be true but every case will be investigated on its merit. He could have added that after all that, it is still not easy for a woman to complain about rape.

It is certainly not as facile as it is made out to be. It takes great courage to complain and it is the government and lawmakers' duty to see how they can assure survivors of abuse, be it men or women, that the system does work for them.

Talking responsibly does not mean being false and simply politically correct. Honesty and seeing the entire picture must go hand in hand. We are seeing the tide starting to turn when it comes to sexual assault and irresponsible and off the cuff remarks from those in the high chairs, only set it back considerably.

