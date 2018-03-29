mid day editorial: Let cops do the job they are meant to

For the past few days, the Maharashtra police have been spending time at the movies, not for leisure, but to gather data on how many Marathi movies have been screened in the state

For the past few days, the Maharashtra police have been spending time at the movies, not for leisure, but to gather data on how many Marathi movies have been screened in the state. They now have to file a report on the same and submit it to the state home department. This came about after Pune-based Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Medha Kulkarni alleged that Marathi movies are not being given enough time slots at multiplexes, a report from Pune stated in this newspaper.

Following a series of letters, the Maharashtra Director General of Police issued a notification to police officers to gather data on how many Marathi movies have been showcased in how many shows. It is ridiculous that the police need to visit multiplexes and spend their time gathering data. Is there nobody else to do this duty? Don't the cops have more important things to do like checking crime and ensuring rule of law, in case anybody has forgotten and needed reminding?

We know how the cops are stretched. There are not enough police personnel to carry out their duties. They are stressed because they are overworked. Now, it seems hugely unfair and frankly ludicrous to burden them with these demands like trying to prove that there is discrimination against Marathi movies, which may very well be the case. One is not arguing about the merits or demerits of the claim. Yet, the state needs to appoint some committee or special personnel to gather information about these shows.

Three personnel from each police station is not a small number and is a drain on time and precious human resources. One hopes that better sense prevails and the police are back to what they are supposed to do, instead of being forced to make a laughing stock of themselves.

