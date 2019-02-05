mid day editorial: Let us fight the drug menace together

opinion

With exam time just around the corner, cops need to stay on alert. A report in this paper, quoting sources in the narcotics cell, said the sale of narcotics reaches a peak in schools and colleges during exam time. Some narcotic substances are known to enhance brain activity and reduce sleep, students are known to use them during peak stress and this is usually at exam time.

A senior police officer told this paper that they were keeping an eye out for such drugs. Following instructions, Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell registered six cases, arrested 13 drug peddlers and suppliers and seized drugs worth over R35 lakh, in the past 24 hours.

These figures give us an indication of just how widespread this network is and its bandwidth and ability to get children into its dragnet. The police now need to put their feet on the accelerator when it comes to addiction. With exams around the corner, swift action is the only answer.

The cops can be helped by alert parents and relatives of youngsters who must be alive to changes in behaviour, or certain warning signs students display. This is not to be alarmist but to be simply wary and if intuition tells you something is not right, it is time to look into it and ask youngsters anyway.

Schools need to include this aspect in their counselling sessions. Dangerous substances which make you stay awake or are 'helpful' at exam time are drugs after all and there is a very real chance of addiction. Counselling now plays an important role in institutes and the 'drugs are a no-no' message should be emphasised. A number of student helplines are operational during exam time and experts answering students need to know about this, too. The drug fight is multi-pronged and relentless. Let us ally with the police when it comes to fighting on this front.

