mid day editorial: Let's add sheen to this year's Ganeshotsav

opinion

A pavilion with a capacity of 300-plus has been set up at the venue for tourists to get into what we can say is Maharashtra mode - imbibe the fervour and cultural cauldron that is the Ganpati festival

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) have made special arrangements for international travellers at Girgaum Chowpatty during Ganeshotsav, which begins on September 13.

A pavilion with a capacity of 300-plus has been set up at the venue for tourists to get into what we can say is Maharashtra mode - imbibe the fervour and cultural cauldron that is the Ganpati festival. The authorities have planned an online registration facility, clean drinking water, mobile toilets, bus transport and refreshments for visitors.

While officials are making all the correct noises about attracting foreigners and Maharashtra putting its best face forward, we, the locals, must put on a show to make ourselves and the visitors proud.

A special pavilion and facilities are one thing, but everything comes to naught if accompanied by indiscipline, boorish behaviour and rowdy conduct. This has been a sideshow of many festivals in the city.

Let us make a conscious effort to add sheen to this time's festival, beginning with traffic discipline. These are challenging times for our cops. A little bit from our side, adherence to rules, right of way to pedestrians is the beginning of a good show by this megapolis. Revellers need to stick in groups to the space demarcated by ropes and allow free movement outside. Be sensitive to patients in hospitals, and the elderly when regulating music decibels.

Put caution on top of the list for immersion time. Hold the drink, as drinking and going into the water do not mix. Be careful when in the water and seek to minimise environmental pollution. This is what it takes to putting on a show worthy to be proud of. This pavilion facility should be part of a package of discipline, decorum and devotion that should underline the spirit of the festival.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates