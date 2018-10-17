mid day editorial: Let's draw the line on orderly queues

opinion

The Lalbaugcha Raja mandal members are known to be notorious for manhandling devotees

A report in this paper about the government stepping in to handle the crowds at Lalbaugcha Raja is a step in the right direction. And, about time, too. The Lalbaugcha Raja mandal members are known to be notorious for manhandling devotees. There are numerous videos that show devotees' heads shoved towards the Ganesh idol's feet and then roughly pushed aside to make way for the next devotee, all within seconds.

During the Ganeshotsav festivities in September this year, a police officer posted for bandobast at Lalbaugcha Raja, was manhandled by a resident of the area. While the resident had a pass, he had been forcibly trying to take his relatives into the pandal, which the police officer was right to object to. Violence and tempers running high are endemic during such festivities. There is very little piety or patience on display.

The report also states that it was only after several complaints made to the charity commissioner's office that the commissioner himself turned up at the pandal to take stock of the situation. Action was initiated only after he saw first-hand the deplorable state of affairs at Lalbaugh.

While the commissioner is right to intervene, we could all do well to remember that our co-operation, too, goes a long way in ensuring safety of ourselves and fellow devotees. Most of us think nothing of breaking queues or getting into fisticuffs if pushed by mistake while waiting in a queue. A little tolerance and patience during this once-a-year event would only ensure a more meaningful experience for all concerned.

Nevertheless, government intervention and monitoring of the proceedings will only mean that Ganeshotsav festivities at Lalbaugcha Raja will no more be the free-for-all they currently are.

