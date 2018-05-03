mid day editorial: Let's ensure the toy train is neat and clean

Yesterday, this paper ran a report on the recently re-launched toy train ride from Neral to Matheran

Yesterday, this paper ran a report on the recently re-launched toy train ride from Neral to Matheran. Our resident railway reporter enjoyed the journey and praised the facilities. Regulars to Matheran say that there are huge queues for tickets given that it is holiday season and the train is going jam packed.

It is always a matter of joy when a unique facility, which was disbanded for some reasons, makes a comeback. We can only hope that the problems that entailed the stoppage earlier have been addressed so that there is no repeat of the same, ensuring that the service is not stopped once again. Like many other aspects of life, consistency is key. In the toy train case, it will ensure travellers keep coming, and shows class of service. Looking at consistency through a wider prism, it is the stayers that are slayers, not the flash-in-the-pans even in this here-today-gone-tomorrow age.

Having said that, we think now that this facility offering visitors a scenic view of the eco-sensitive zone is up and running to full house, maintenance will be vital. Authorities now need it to run well and ensure that there is upkeep so that even internally it does not go to seed. Let us, as visitors, respect the toy train and use it with the deference a facility that has made it to the tentative UNESCO world heritage site list deserves. Keep the coaches clean. Do your little bit to ensure that the inside of the train does not become a trashcan for tetrapacks and leftover food and paper. Do not stand on the seats. Do not try to scratch the graffiti inside the train, and, children and youngsters, too, must adhere to all this. Mumbaikars, many of who have a special relationship with Matheran, must make the toy train ride an experience to relish and cherish. More importantly, we have to ensure it stays that way.

