mid day editorial: Let's hit the brakes on reckless bikers

Yesterday, this paper ran an extensive report about a gathering from the Muslim community coming together to tackle the menace of reckless bike riding from members of the community.

Yesterday, this paper ran an extensive report about a gathering from the Muslim community coming together to tackle the menace of reckless bike riding from members of the community. This is common especially during upcoming festivals, where Muslim boys riding without helmets, sometimes three to a bike, are zipping madly on our roads. Underage bikers are one more malaise.

This is not to say that only Muslim boys ride bikes rashly, violate traffic laws and lose their lives or limbs. Yet, we are zeroing in on the Muslim community because there was a report about a meeting held by leaders, social workers and intellectuals within the community to decide how to tackle this with an eye on a forthcoming May 1 festival.

It is important that this be looked at through the correct prism. A law breaker is a law breaker, whatever community he belongs to. The Muslims, like the community itself said at the meet, should introspect and not get swayed by misplaced notions that they are being wronged, if they are breaking the law and being hauled up for that. We need all communities to hold debates and discussions and find solutions to problems within. It is important to acknowledge that a problem exists, and then seek remedies through brainstorming sessions. This is about rules and regulations and nothing to do with religion.

Parents should be aware of what your children are doing. Underage kids cannot be allowed to ride bikes even for a lark. You are also putting a pedestrian or fellow biker in danger. Sheath your head with helmets. Go slow and always two to a bike. Remember that wheelies and zig-zags have no place on Mumbai roads. Biker boys beware and every community take on your problems without getting into the victimisation syndrome mode.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates