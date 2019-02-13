mid day editorial: Let's make Mumbai green again

opinion

Yet with great greenery comes great responsibility

Yesterday, this paper had a prominent report about a proposed garden underneath the Dadar TT flyover. The mammoth project, in line with BMC's policy of creating new, green spaces and transforming the underbelly of flyovers into green spaces instead of parking zones is a welcome one. Any initiative that seeks to put green into a city of glass and concrete is a laudable one.

Yet, with great greenery comes great responsibility. This applies to both, the civic authorities who are going to put these gardens in place and the locals, who are the beneficiaries.

The timeline of the project must be adhered to, if we are going to change our reputation from a nation where infra projects go years beyond their proposed completion. No longer should the people or the movers and shakers behind these projects be okay with delays for no ostensible reason whatsoever. Ask and demand answers from contractors given the work.

Ensure there is good security at the garden and CCTV cameras. Garden equipment must be made with great thought to marry the practical with the aesthetic and also keep maintenance manageable.

People also have a great onus on using the garden with discipline and responsibility. A public garden does not mean that this is a space to run riot – litter and generally become a nuisance damaging equipment and the facility. One hopes that the garden department along with other relevant authorities has strict fines for vandals.

Every park is also in danger of becoming a political playground for local powers that use the open space for gatherings, morchas and rallies robbing citizens and children of the area. Dadar TT being such an accessible area should not fall prey to this. Keep the park an open space for people and make it one more model in the BMC's applause-worthy gardens under flyovers push. More power to these.

