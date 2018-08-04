mid day editorial: Let's not ignore the dangers of a challenge

opinion

A challenge is a challenge in the true sense of the word when the outcome is a positive, maybe even a beneficial one. But, today, the word seems to have taken on a ridiculous connotation. The youth today, constantly bombarded by information, have a very low boredom threshold, which is when absurd challenges take on humongous, even dangerous proportions.

Among the latest ones is the Kiki Challenge, which requires one to be filmed dancing next to a moving vehicle, born out of Canadian singer Drake's video of his song 'In My Feelings'. Youngsters across the world have been posting pictures and video clips on social media, inciting others to take on the challenge. There have been several reports from around the world of youngsters suffering serious injuries in the challenge.

Alarmed by how dangerous the move could be to the challenge takers and others around them, the Mumbai Police quickly came out with an advisory warning youngsters to stay away from the activity or face the music.

Why should it take a police threat for us to have a social conscience, for authorities to shine the mirror on our dangerous choices? The challenge is clearly a risky one, and could put others in danger, too.

Blue Whale was a sinister challenge doing the rounds until some time ago, with several youngsters losing their lives to it. Then there are reports of a challenge revived from 2014 called the Hot Water Challenge. This one requires people to douse others in boiling hot water or have them drink it through a straw.

Let us not wait for the authorities to ring the warning bell. Keeping an eye on what our children are being lured by on social media and elsewhere could go a long way in keeping them and others around them safe from harm. Parents need not be invasive or nosy, but need to just listen closely to what the children are saying.

