mid day editorial: Let's preserve and respect our rich heritage

It is dial-H-for-heritage-and-happy-times for history buffs in Mumbai. The city's cluster of Victorian and Art Deco buildings in the Fort precinct and Marine Drive was recently declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, bringing joy and a dash of pride for the cultural cognoscenti and citizens who are aware of the importance of preserving historical markers that lend Mumbai so much character, and are actually living, breathing, working monuments of its past.

Now, a report in this paper cites that the Central Railway had floated tenders worth R25 crore in April 2018, to bring the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) back in shape with a comprehensive conservation plan.

Work on restoration of Mumbai CSMT world heritage building has reached a crucial stage with parts of the wooden roof of the first floor now propped up on stilts. High quality teak has been ordered for the ongoing restoration process, as it has to replace damaged doors, beams and rafters made of teak and timber. Described as a comprehensive makeover, one is excited to see that the building is getting attention and being refurbished. A city icon is being brought back to former glory for its citizens.

The renovation must move smoothly without unnecessary delays and bureaucratic wrangling, as is our wont. The important thing though is how we treat our structures post the revamp. Preserve, protect and treat with respect. The people, too, need to recognise the worth of this building so that it does not degenerate into the shoddy state some of our other iconic structures are. Defaced by graffiti and rubbish heaps, they stand as a shameful testament to us, the nation, and her people. Let the CSMT deviate from what has unfortunately become commonplace rather than exception. A building which speaks volumes about pride in our cultural landmarks.

