mid day editorial: Let's try to be responsible citizens

The inevitable and tragic incident happened

Representational Image

Two men lost their lives crossing a shut level crossing at the Diva railway station just before an express train was to make its way. The inevitable and tragic incident happened. The train ran over the duo, killing them on the spot.

A report in this paper said that the two men, identified as Amrish and Ramcharan, were labourers and had recently started working in the Diva area. For this, they had also shifted to the same locality.

An eye-witness is quoted in the report as saying that the two were on a scooter. They first slid the two-wheeler from below the gate, which had already been shut. They then started the vehicle and tried to cross the tracks. That is when the express train ran over them. The last comment by a member of the commuter railway group in Diva was truly worrying. He said that a lot of people cross the tracks even when the gate is shut for express trains to pass.

First of all, it is absolutely shocking that people do not pay heed to a shut level crossing. It has been shut for a reason. Despite knowing that, they defy the closure and try to cross the tracks.

We need bold signages warning people against this. Even constant announcements on railway platforms may act as a deterrent. The Railways can put up a board with numbers of people who have died crossing the tracks when the gate is shut. These measures should act as some deterrent.

Having said that, even the commuter railway group of Diva must take it upon themselves to up awareness and education. They need to reinforce the message amongst their members, all the while pressing for an overbridge. People must have responsibility and maturity. Foolhardy actions like these are a sure invitation to death.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates